Indianapolis symposium addresses food needs in the community

Organizers of the event said food insecurity can happen anywhere.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent survey shows about 25% of people in Marion County need food assistance.

On Sunday, an Indianapolis church shared how it's trying to fix the problem.



St. Luke's United Methodist Church hosted a hunger symposium, focused on ways to fight food insecurity. They said the first is understanding it can affect anyone.

Organizers say in two-thirds of households with food needs, at least one person is employed.

And they said food insecurity can happen in any community.