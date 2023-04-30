Indianapolis symposium addresses food needs in the community

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent survey shows about 25% of people in Marion County need food assistance.
On Sunday, an Indianapolis church shared how it's trying to fix the problem.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church hosted a hunger symposium, focused on ways to fight food insecurity. They said the first is understanding it can affect anyone.
Organizers say in two-thirds of households with food needs, at least one person is employed.
And they said food insecurity can happen in any community.
There is a food safety net in Indianapolis that provides more than 150 million meals per year. Despite that, 1 in 4 people with food needs miss meals every week.