Country's 1st sustainable shrimp farm to bring 65 new jobs to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Up to 65 new jobs are coming to central Indiana by the end of 2025 with the first sustainable shrimp production operation in the nation, the company said in a news release.

Atarraya, Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, plans to invest up to $4.8 million for the facility, which will be located on the city's near southwest side at 2075 S. Belmont Ave., near West Raymond Street and Kentucky Avenue.

"We are excited to start in the U.S. agriculture capital of Indiana, which we believe will rapidly become the nation’s agtech capital," said Daniel Russek, CEO and founder of Attaraya, which is headquartered in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico.

The Indianapolis farm will include approximately 20 Shrimpboxes with hopes of advancing the company’s goal of making shrimp the most sustainable and accessible source of animal protein globally.

The AI-powered Shrimpbox shrimp farming technology creates new opportunities for farmers in traditional cargo containers. The automatic feeding system reduces labor hours and improves the growth scheme by dispensing the exact amount of food needed at optimal times to avoid waste.

According to Attarya, Shrimpbox operates with zero water pollution, eliminates the need for antibiotics or chemicals, and produces fresh, healthy shrimp.

Attaraya is currently hiring in Indianapolis for engineers, operators and biologists. Interested applicants can apply through email.