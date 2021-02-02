Indianapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade, Shamrock Run Walk canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Athletic Club Foundation has canceled multiple St. Patrick's Day festivities in Indianapolis for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Tent Party and 29th Annual Shamrock Run & Walk have both been canceled due to health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
However, the Greening of the Canal will still take place Wednesday, March 17 "to remind all Hoosiers that there is light at the end of the rainbow."
The Greening of the Canal will not be open to the public, but WTHR Channel 13 will have a live stream of the event on our website and Facebook page.