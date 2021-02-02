Indianapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade, Shamrock Run Walk canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This is the second consecutive year the St. Patrick's Day festivities have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Athletic Club Foundation has canceled multiple St. Patrick's Day festivities in Indianapolis for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Tent Party and 29th Annual Shamrock Run & Walk have both been canceled due to health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

However, the Greening of the Canal will still take place Wednesday, March 17 "to remind all Hoosiers that there is light at the end of the rainbow."