Indianapolis singer-songwriter pursuing his dreams

Indianapolis native Damon Karl, who has already opened for "Babyface" and Ashanti, is chasing his dreams by pursuing a career in music.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a dream for almost every aspiring musician to share a stage with their idol. One Indianapolis singer-songwriter has come pretty close after opening shows for a handful of big names, and the list keeps growing.

Damon Karl is a 27-year-old soulful singer who gets his inspiration from some of the "GOATs" — Greatest of All Time — in the industry. Karl said many of his opportunities wouldn't be possible without the connections he's made locally.

As an Indy native, it comes as no surprise that Karl looks up to fellow Hoosier Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds.

Karl opened for Babyface at his concert in Louisville, citing it as one of his biggest accomplishments to date. But it's the candid moments off stage that Karl will forever cherish.

"The type of advice he's given me is that practice makes perfect and be able to move the crowd," Karl said.

Karl's certainly taken those words to heart and has warmed the crowd ahead of other big artists like The Isley Brothers, Morris Day & The Time, and The S.O.S. Band.

Most recently, Karl performed covers ahead of Ashanti at The Vogue theatre in Broad Ripple.

"Being able to see her perform and interact with her crowd, it was just amazing," Karl said.

These once-in-a-lifetime opportunities aren't just by chance.

"When these promoters in Indy give you an opportunity, you just take it and run with it," Karl said.

Promoters like Geno Shelton, who especially seeks out young, local talent like Karl, hopes to help catapult them to even bigger stages.

Shelton jokingly said he's helped the singer-songwriter "kind of for selfish reasons."

"I want to be able to say that I helped that person get a Grammy, and that person has to invite me to walk the red carpet."

Luckily, Karl said when that time comes, he will certainly invite Shelton along.

Karl may have already crossed a few items off of his bucket list, but he's got plenty more to accomplish until he's standing before packed out crowds singing along to his music.

Karl is currently working on new music but has a handful of original songs already out and available on streaming platforms.

His music can also be found on his social media channels: