City of Indianapolis settles lawsuit with family of Dreasjon Reed

Reed was shot and killed by IMPD officers during a chase in May 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an IMPD officer after a pursuit in 2020 has reached a settlement in their lawsuit with the city of Indianapolis.

According to the terms of the settlement, which was reached last week with Dreasjon Reed's mother, Demetree Wynn, the city will pay Reed's estate $390,000.

Reed's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against IMPD and the city in June 2020, a little more than a month after Reed was shot and killed by IMPD Ofc. De'Joure Mercer after a chase on the northwest side of Indianapolis on May 6, 2020.

The police department was dismissed from the lawsuit by a judge in October 2020. The city and Mercer remained as parties on the lawsuit.

The suit claimed excessive force, battery and denial of medical care against Mercer. It also accused the city, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams of wrongful death in the case.

According to attorneys for the family, they say "at the time of the shooting, Reed presented no immediate threat to Officer Mercer or anyone else," and that Reed did not fire at Mercer.

Reed was streaming live on Facebook while police chased him through the northwest side of Indianapolis. After stopping the car near 62nd Street and Michigan Road, Reed got out and started running, while still streaming.

In the video, at least 12 to 15 gunshots can be heard before someone said "police action shooting."

A special prosecutor investigated the shooting and determined no criminal charges would be filed against Mercer for his involvement in the shooting.