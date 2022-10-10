'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days

“I want this person to understand that you took away a son, a brother and a father. We don’t know why. We don’t know how. We don’t know,” a victim's mother said.

INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month.

As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days.

“I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits you, you are lost for words. You don’t know what to say,” said Amana Turner.

Last Saturday, the Indianapolis mom of six got a call that her oldest son was shot and killed on the east side.

“It threw me. I was like, 'What happened? Why don’t I have my son with me?'” Turner said.

Dajuan Barnett, 33, was found dead inside his truck behind his house in the 2800 block of Olney Street on the east side Saturday around 5 p.m.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

Turner said her son was a great father to his 10-year-old daughter and never got into trouble, Barnett was quiet and stayed home a lot.

“I want this person to understand that you took away a son, a brother and a father. We don’t know why. We don’t know how. We don’t know,” Turner said.

It’s a pain many families feel right now as police try to curb the deadly uptick.

For comparison, last year the city recorded 34 homicides in October.

“People right now for some reason are reaching for a weapon to solve a problem instead of communication,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

Right now, the city stands at 179 total homicides — that’s 31 less than this time last year.

Despite that, families say one loss is still one too many.

“There are killings everywhere and we do not deserve this. Gun violence, the way it’s going, is outrageous,” Turner said. “People do not deserve for somebody to just walk up on them and shoot them.”

Turner is hoping for more answers as she works to get justice for her son and family.

“I want justice. I want peace of mind. I want the person who did this to be revealed and I want the person to pay for what he has done,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of these homicides to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).