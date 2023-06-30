Indianapolis school districts provide free summer meals

Meals will be provided Mondays through Fridays, and children do not have to be in the host school district to be eligible.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis school districts are fighting hunger this summer by providing free meals to students 18 and under.

Pike and Warren township school districts, along with Chartwells K-12, will have sites set up from now until July 21, serving free meals to children whose families face food insecurity.

Summer can be a stressful time for parents struggling to make ends meet. These sites are meant to assist families who rely on the school-provided lunch options to feed their children during the school year.

The sites are open Mondays through Fridays, and no ID or paperwork is required for a meal. Students do not need to attend the schools in the district to receive a meal, but meals are required to be eaten onsite.

Sites will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Warren Township

Pike Township