x
Local News

Indianapolis school districts provide free summer meals

Meals will be provided Mondays through Fridays, and children do not have to be in the host school district to be eligible.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
File photo of a school lunch in a lunchbox.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis school districts are fighting hunger this summer by providing free meals to students 18 and under. 

Pike and Warren township school districts, along with Chartwells K-12, will have sites set up from now until July 21, serving free meals to children whose families face food insecurity. 

Summer can be a stressful time for parents struggling to make ends meet. These sites are meant to assist families who rely on the school-provided lunch options to feed their children during the school year. 

The sites are open Mondays through Fridays, and no ID or paperwork is required for a meal. Students do not need to attend the schools in the district to receive a meal, but meals are required to be eaten onsite. 

Sites will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day. 

Warren Township

Pike Township

You can text "summer meals" ("verano" for Spanish) to 914-342-7744 or call 866-3-HUNGRY (1-877-8-HAMBRE for Spanish) to find a summer site near you. 

