Indianapolis school districts provide free summer meals

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis school districts are fighting hunger this summer by providing free meals to students 18 and under.
Pike and Warren township school districts, along with Chartwells K-12, will have sites set up from now until July 21, serving free meals to children whose families face food insecurity.
Summer can be a stressful time for parents struggling to make ends meet. These sites are meant to assist families who rely on the school-provided lunch options to feed their children during the school year.
The sites are open Mondays through Fridays, and no ID or paperwork is required for a meal. Students do not need to attend the schools in the district to receive a meal, but meals are required to be eaten onsite.
Sites will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
Warren Township
- Grassy Creek Elementary — breakfast 8:35-9 a.m., lunch noon-12:30 p.m.
- Stonybrook Intermediate Middle School — breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-noon.
- Raymond Park Intermediate Middle School — breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-noon.
- Warren Central High School — breakfast 7:15-7:30 a.m., lunch 12:30-1 p.m.
- Silverstone Community — lunch 11:30 a.m.-noon (Breakfast not served).
- Moorhead Community Resource Center — lunch 11 a.m.-noon (Breakfast not served).
- Ransburg YMCA — breakfast 8:30-9 a.m., lunch 12:30-1 p.m. Also open until July 24.
Pike Township
- Pike High School Freshman Center — breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m., lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA — breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch noon-12:30 p.m.
You can text "summer meals" ("verano" for Spanish) to 914-342-7744 or call 866-3-HUNGRY (1-877-8-HAMBRE for Spanish) to find a summer site near you.