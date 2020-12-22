Indianapolis runner completes 20 marathons, 20 ultramarathons in 2020

Chris Walsh needs running for his mental health. He didn't let the pandemic stop him.

With nearly two weeks to spare, an Indianapolis runner has accomplished his goal of completing 20 marathons and 20 ultramarathons in 2020.

Indy native Chris Walsh embarked on this running journey at the beginning of the year, hoping to bring attention to mental health awareness.

"For me, running is all about pushing yourself, finding your limits, surprising yourself, learning that you're capable of more than you know," Walsh told 13News in November. "I've been dealing with depression and anxiety for years, and running helps me a ton."

Walsh ran 19 marathons in 2019. Then came 2020, when he had a total of 25 races get canceled because of the pandemic. So he got creative.

"I couldn't put my mental health at risk by stopping running just because of COVID," Walsh said. So he continued his goal by doing virtual races.

On Dec. 19, Walsh finally finished. He ran the Huff 50K Trail Run in Albion, Indiana. It was one of only 15 races he was able to do in person. The other 25 were virtual.