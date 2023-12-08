Indianapolis resident celebrates 106th birthday

Jeanette Cohen celebrated turning 106 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis resident celebrated her 106th birthday on Friday.

Jeanette Cohen was given a birthday celebration at Traditions at North Willow on Aug. 11 to mark the accomplishment. Research from Boston University says that only 0.23% of women in the United States reach 106 years old.

Cohen was born in Connecticut in 1917 and had three brothers growing up. She skipped three grades during school and graduated high school at age 15. She moved to Indiana in 2000 to be closer to her family.

She's lived through two pandemics (1918, 2020), seen cities grow, cars become mainstream, and experienced both golden ages of television and radio.