Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday.
The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years.
“Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer community,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Today’s announcement represents a major investment in that approach, empowering young people with stable housing and connecting them with important resources."
The partnership between 91 Place and VOICES Corp will provide services to those with a high risk of getting into the criminal justice system and lack of stable housing.
Those in the program can also receive mental and physical health assessments, trauma-informed therapy, life coaching, case management, workforce readiness planning, and arts programming.
The grants will allow 91 Place to purchase two new houses, adding eight transitional housing beds. It will also allow them to expand their mental health services for high-risk youth by 50%. VOICES Corp will use the funding for four living spaces for emergency shelter care and transitional housing for up to 22 youth ages 14 to 24.