Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday.

The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years.

“Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer community,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Today’s announcement represents a major investment in that approach, empowering young people with stable housing and connecting them with important resources."

The partnership between 91 Place and VOICES Corp will provide services to those with a high risk of getting into the criminal justice system and lack of stable housing.

Those in the program can also receive mental and physical health assessments, trauma-informed therapy, life coaching, case management, workforce readiness planning, and arts programming.