Indianapolis releases online tool to help unemployed find jobs, assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is rolling out an online resource to help connect the unemployed with career services, training and support.

The Rapid Re-Employment Response plan brings together nonprofits, employers, state agencies, and community organizations. By working together, the hope is to help people in Marion County get back to work as quickly as possible.

“As the hub for state and regional economic activity, Indianapolis has faced unique economic consequences from the pandemic, including the impact of stricter business restrictions, a decline in conventions and tourism, and job loss across diverse sectors,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “The Rapid Re-employment Response plan is a strong step to empower our workers, especially the most vulnerable, to re-enter the workforce and further their careers.”

More than a million dollars from the CARES Act is being used to build the resources and partnerships. Those partners include: City of Indianapolis, EmployIndy, Ascend Indiana, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP), Conexus Indiana, Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Indy Chamber, Indiana Chamber, Skillful, Indiana Office of Work-Based Learning, Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the United Way of Central Indiana and employers paying $13/hour or more.

If you live or work in Marion County and are looking for a job, you can find the resources by clicking here.