City recommends changes to problem intersection

An IndyGo bus was involved in a crash near 32nd Street and Central Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis says they are looking into a problem intersection after a bus crashed into a van and a car over the weekend.

The crash happened at 32nd Street and Central Avenue, which is an intersection neighbors say they have complained to the city about for years.

“We saw three stretchers getting carried out,” said Emily Johnston. “All down the block (there were) rescue vehicles."

It’s the worst one Johnston said she has seen in a while.

When Johnston moved into her home on Central Avenue nearly six years ago, neighbors warned her about the frequent crashes.

“We knew coming in it might be a problem,” said Johnston. “You hear that loud boom and run out. Every time we think surely, soon, someone is going to die.”

Johnston said she’s had to call 911 multiple times after witnessing crashes and a driver speeding down Central Avenue crashed into her fence.

“People on Central are just speeding,” she said. “And don’t realize that there are people that are going to be crossing.”

13News wanted to know if the city is considering putting measures in place to slow down traffic.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works released the following statement:

"Indy DPW engineers recently recommended an adjustment to on-street parking along Central Avenue at 32nd Street in order to increase sightlines. Any changes would have to come via ordinance through the City-County Council."

Johnston is hoping the city will install stoplights or make it a four-way stop.