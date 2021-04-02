Indianapolis receives $7 million for homeless assistance programs

Nineteen organizations that aid Indianapolis' homeless communities will funds to extend critical assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has gifted the city of Indianapolis $7 million to support 19 programs that serve Hoosiers experiencing homelessness.

The money is part of HUD's Continuum of Care grants. They go to groups providing assistance to the homeless population across the city. These grants will be used to renew funds for existing programs.

"This funding will allow service providers across Indianapolis to extend critical services as part of broader efforts to alleviate homelessness and assist our most vulnerable residents," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "Indianapolis and our local partners are grateful that HUD is continuing to fund all renewal projects. We are committed to long-term solutions that address systemic homelessness while increasing access to wraparound services that help our neighbors succeed."

Here is a breakdown of the 19 organizations and programs receiving the grants: