Indianapolis rapid re-housing program to help with homelessness

With the pandemic creating challenges to help vulnerable populations, rapid re-housing will serve as a central, long-term solution.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has a new rapid rehousing initiative to help with homelessness. 

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, Executive Director of CHIP, and Janine Betsey, President and CEO of Merchants Affordable Housing Corp., to announce how $7 million in Cares Act funding will be used toward rapid re-housing. 

With the pandemic creating challenges to help vulnerable populations, rapid re-housing will serve as a central, long-term solution to keep people healthy and safe by providing rental assistance and services.

    

