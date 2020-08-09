Indianapolis rapid re-housing program to help with homelessness

With the pandemic creating challenges to help vulnerable populations, rapid re-housing will serve as a central, long-term solution.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has a new rapid rehousing initiative to help with homelessness.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, Executive Director of CHIP, and Janine Betsey, President and CEO of Merchants Affordable Housing Corp., to announce how $7 million in Cares Act funding will be used toward rapid re-housing.