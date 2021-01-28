Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation providing Goodwill employees with free IndyGo bus passes

The Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation will provide 10-trip passes so Goodwill employees can get to and from work each week.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation is teaming up with Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana to provide free IndyGo bus passes to Goodwill employees who live along the bus routes.

“Goodwill employs more than 600 Indianapolis residents — 70% of whom have an employment barrier, like a disability, criminal history or limited education,” said Kent A. Kramer, CEO and president at Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “Many of our employees also lack reliable transportation, so we’re grateful to have a partner like the Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation to help mitigate this issue.”

The Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation will provide 10-trip passes so Goodwill employees can get to and from work each week.

“Overcoming barriers to daily transportation is one of the major issues that can assist residents in connecting with good jobs,” said Jen Pittman, vice president of communications and community affairs for OneAmerica, one of the sponsors of the initiative. “Removing these hurdles can expand opportunities for those who are already seeking to overcome challenges in finding stable employment.”