IPS K-8 school to reinstate mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases

Masks will be required at Center for Inquiry School 84 beginning Monday, May 9 through Tuesday, May 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis school serving elementary and middle school students is reinstating its mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Starting Monday, Indianapolis Public School's Center for Inquiry School 84 will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks on buses and indoors.

Masks will also be required for students, staff and visitors during community events and field trips.

A statement from IPS said the school's mandate is temporary and the district plans to drop the mandate on Tuesday, May 24.

The school is located on the north side of Indianapolis at 440 E 57th St, between Central Avenue and North Washington Boulevard.

The full statement from IPS can be read below:

"Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in several grades — affecting both students and staff — at Center for Inquiry School 84, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is mandating masks on buses and indoors for the school’s students, staff and visitors beginning Monday, May 9 through Tuesday, May 24.

In addition to the school’s daily activities, field trips and community events will also require staff, students and visitors to wear masks.