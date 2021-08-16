Indianapolis Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program logs more than 14 million minutes of reading

The library's program also encouraged people to participate in community activities.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20,000 kids, teens and adults took part in the Indianapolis Public Library’s 102nd Summer Reading Program.

Readers logged more than 14 million minutes in the program ending July 31.

In addition to reading, the library's program encouraged people to also participate in community activities.

“For our young patrons, the summer reading program helps stop the summer slide by encouraging kids and teens to continue reading and learning when they are away from school,” said Sharon Bernhardt, Manager of Children’s Services with IndyPL. “This new model, alongside the allure of prizes, helps kids stay motivated throughout the program.”

Prizes such as books, bags, toys, pool passes, and vouchers to local museums and attractions were earned at milestones of reading a certain number of hours.

“We are really thankful for our community partners that have donated generously to the summer reading program,” Jackie Nytes, the Library's Chief Executive Officer. “Your support has helped this program become a staple of the community that connects our patrons and encourages lifelong learning.”

For more on the Indianapolis Public Library's programs, click here.