Indianapolis Public Library resumes search for CEO after candidate turns offer down

Interim Chief Public Services Officer Gregory Hill will continue serving as acting CEO.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is again searching for a CEO after the candidate they offered it to turned it down.

Dr. Gabriel Morley has decided to decline the offer.

It comes after 13News learned there were planned protests over his appointment. People were upset the board did not chose Nichelle Hayes, who had been acting as the interim CEO since March.

The library will resume the search for a CEO "in the near future."

"Though it was an honor to be chosen by a majority of the board, it is clear that this is not the right fit for me at this time," Morley said. "I am disheartened by the way we have come to this point and decision. I wish IndyPL well in its future endeavors."

Library board president Judge Jose Salinas said the board chose Morley after feedback from a 15-person search committee. Salinas said Morley "earned this offer on his own merit, through his qualifications, and decades of experience."