Indianapolis Public Library announces new approach to CEO search

The board says a new CEO search is necessary for many reasons following protests and a "significant" breach of confidentiality late in the hiring process.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is taking on a new strategy in its CEO search in the wake of major fallout over its board selecting an outside candidate for CEO instead of its interim leader Nichelle Hayes, prompting protests and the candidate to turn down the job.

The library's board of trustees announced two major steps toward filing the CEO vacancy: hiring a community-based interim CEO and later hiring another candidate for the permanent position.

Why is the library starting a new, refreshed CEO search? The board says there are many reasons, but one involves what they called a "significant breach of confidentiality late in the recently concluded search process."

Breach of confidentiality prompts new CEO search

According to the library's board of trustees, the breach may have resulted in an unnamed candidate withdrawing their name from consideration.

The board said a confidential investigation into the breach led them to believe the breach was initiated by a party involved in the search process with the goal of influencing the outcome.

Because the breach involves "sensitive HR-related processes and information," the board said there's little it can publicly disclose about the investigation.

The board initially decided to move ahead with the compromised search process, it now believes the breach was "serious enough" to warrant a fresh CEO search.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to find ourselves in this situation,” said Judge Joe Salinas, the library's current board chair. “But based on what we’ve learned, we cannot knowingly move forward under these conditions.”

Step 1: Hiring a community-based Interim CEO

The board says the interim CEO will be "a respected local leader drawn from outside the library's ranks." The board added that the interim CEO will not be a candidate for the permanent CEO position.

Salinas hopes that having a community-based interim library head with no designs on the permanent CEO job “will help us craft the fairest search for a new library CEO and a stable, productive environment for all library employees without regard to whether they’ve been vocal about the recent search or remained silent.”

He's referring to people being vocal in the form of protests.

The decision to not give Hayes — who had been serving as the library's interim CEO in recent months — the job sparked outrage from many people, including dozens who protested on the library's front steps.

Many voiced concerns that Hayes, a Black woman, may have missed the top job for reasons other than her qualifications.

The library plans to announce the appointment of the interim leader early next year.

"This interim leader’s top priority will be to listen to the voices of all our dedicated library staff and our patrons and ensure all are heard," Salinas said.

Step 2: Hiring a permanent CEO

When an interim CEO is appointed, the library's board of trustees will begin a new search process to find someone to fill the position permanently.

All previous candidates will be eligible for consideration in the new search process, which Salinas said will begin sometime in 2023.

“In the meantime, we’ll have an interim leader with a depth of experience bringing large organizations through periods of uncertainty who will work closely with current leadership," Salinas said.

"Significant public interest"

Incoming board president Hope Tribble said that given the "significant public interest" in who will be the library's new CEO, the board is going to work to minimize the risk of any "irregularities" in a future search process.

“Clearly, our community cares deeply about its library, and the board respects and values that,” Tribble said. “We’re listening to the voices and perspectives of all library staff and patrons, not just the loudest. We examined every aspect of the CEO search to be certain our process met patrons’ expectations as well as our own. Ultimately, what we discovered met neither group’s expectations. The only fair thing to do is learn everything we can from this experience and start over.”

Salinas also said the library’s board of trustees understands that the current situation is deeply frustrating for library staff and members of the community.