Indianapolis Public Library opens Fort Ben branch

The branch is IndyPL's 25th location in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library now has a brand new location.

The library held its grand opening of its Fort Ben branch this morning. It's located on 56th Street near Lee Road, not far from Fort Harrison State Park.

It's expected to see around 200,000 visits each year and the library is hoping today is just the beginning of what's to come.

"It has been absolutely wonderful. Better than I could have possibly imagined. We were anticipating a crowd and I think we got more than we could even hope for," said a library representative.