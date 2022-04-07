Construction for new Fort Ben library branch begins

The new location will be 22,000 square feet, filling a gap between the Lawrence and Warren branches.

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction workers broke ground Thursday on the newest Indianapolis Public Library Branch.

The Fort Ben branch, located at 9330 E. 56th Street, will fill a service gap between the Lawrence branch on the northeast side and the Warren branch on the far east side.

The 22,000-square-foot building will include community meeting spaces and study rooms, plus walk-up, bike-up, and drive-up material return locations. It will also be solar-powered, getting 80% of its electricity from rooftop solar panels.

"One of The Library's goals is to ensure we meet the needs of every neighborhood in our city," said Mike Coghlan, capital projects manager with IndyPL. "Before breaking ground on this Branch, the architects lead three virtual community input meetings to learn what services, amenities, and priorities meant the most to patrons in the surrounding community. We’ve incorporated that feedback. It will be a beautiful, public space."

The new construction is a $14.3 million project, funded by bonds. A grand opening is scheduled for the summer of 2023. The new branch was initially supposed to open in 2021, but rising costs due to the pandemic delayed construction.