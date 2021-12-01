Jingle Books returns to Indianapolis library branches

More than 7,000 books have been donated to children since the program started.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jingle Books is back for 2021, which means Indianapolis Public Library is again asking the public to donate books at all branches.

The holiday event takes place Dec. 1-23 during normal branch hours. The public can drop off new or gently used books in bins at each branch. Families who visit the library can then select donated books from display boxes to take home for free.

Each branch will also have a gift-wrapping station with wrapping paper and tape, in case families would like to gift the books.

"We are excited to relaunch this rewarding partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic," Mayor Hogsett said Wednesday. "Jingle Books gives the community an opportunity to help children develop their reading and literacy skills during the holiday season. We encourage residents to participate by donating a children's book at any branch, or by picking out a donated book to bring home."

This morning I joined @indylibrary to kick off the 2021 edition of #JingleBooks to encourage reading for Indianapolis youth. Now through Dec 23, residents are encouraged to donate new or gently used books at bins at all library locations during normal hours. pic.twitter.com/PhBNZJbkKj — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) December 1, 2021

Hogsett was among the first people to donate a book to kick off the event Wednesday.

