Jingle Books returns to Indianapolis library branches

INDIANAPOLIS — Jingle Books is back for 2021, which means Indianapolis Public Library is again asking the public to donate books at all branches.
The holiday event takes place Dec. 1-23 during normal branch hours. The public can drop off new or gently used books in bins at each branch. Families who visit the library can then select donated books from display boxes to take home for free.
Each branch will also have a gift-wrapping station with wrapping paper and tape, in case families would like to gift the books.
"We are excited to relaunch this rewarding partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic," Mayor Hogsett said Wednesday. "Jingle Books gives the community an opportunity to help children develop their reading and literacy skills during the holiday season. We encourage residents to participate by donating a children's book at any branch, or by picking out a donated book to bring home."
Hogsett was among the first people to donate a book to kick off the event Wednesday.
More than 7,000 books have been donated to children since the program started.
