Indianapolis protesters react to Breonna Taylor decision

INDIANAPOLIS — A small but passionate group of protesters gathered on Monument Circle Wednesday night to protest the indictment in the Breonna Taylor case that brought frustration, sadness and anger.

The group, led by the Indiana Racial Justice Alliance, started at the circle and then marched around the monument, chanting the names of people killed by police.

Protesters were frustrated that the indictment did not bring charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor.

The charges were made against a former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison for three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after firing into the apartment of Taylor’s neighbors, according to the grand jury.

Taylor Hall, protesting at the circle, brought a sign that read, “She’s someone” and the words “sister, mother, daughter and wife” were crossed out.

“It doesn’t matter if it is someone’s daughter, sister, or if she is known by thousands or ten people, she is still someone,” said Hall, who was disappointed in the decision. “I couldn’t believe it was true. I kind of felt hopeless.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett also responded to the news during a neighborhood walk in Haughville.

“Truth is, any kind of controversy or unrest anywhere affects us all everywhere. That's just how George Floyd and his tragic death have changed the world,” he said.

Protesters at the circle marched for about 90 minutes before heading home.