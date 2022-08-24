Proposal: Charity groups must register before handing out food, items to public

Proposal 256 would require charitable groups to register for free with the city at least 48 hours before handing out any items to those in need.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some city advocates are pushing back against a new proposal that would require charitable groups to register with the city before passing out goods to the public, including food and clothing.

The city debated Proposal 256 during Wednesday night’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee.

It was first introduced in early July by Council President Vop Osili, Council Vice President Zach Adamson and Councillor Kristin Jones.

The proposal would require charitable groups to register for free with the Office of Public Health and Safety at least 48 hours before handing out any items to those in need. This would only apply in a public right-of-way or on city property when distributing items to more than 10 people.

If a group does not comply, the proposal says they could receive a written warning. After that, the fine would be $250 and $500 each time after that. However, there are no criminal penalties or need for a permit.

Osili said by doing this, it will allow the city to better collaborate with more community organizations and keep track of where resources are.

“It lets folks know where folks are,” Osili said. “It means you can wrap services around them and that we can actually work as a unit.”

The sponsors of the proposal also hope this will create some balance citing recent incidents of violence, littering and property damage during distribution events.

“Our homeless population deserves better. They deserve better than that and I think this is a step forward and doing that,” Jones said. “They deserve to be safe. They deserve to be healthy.”

However, some groups feel like this process would create another hurdle when it comes to helping the community.

“It basically creates barriers for mutual aid organizations to operate in Indianapolis and for neighbors to help neighbors,” said Stephen Lane with Indy Hope Packages, which helps those experiencing homelessness.

He said he worries this might make it harder for his team to deploy resources in a timely way.

“We think it would just really put a hindrance on how quickly we can mobilize to serve our neighbors,” Lane said.

Since the proposal was announced, councilors have been meeting with community partners to discuss ways to move forward. Osili said they plan to continue to discuss the proposal before making any decision.

“If we are going to do this and do it right, then we need to know how best to craft it and the people who know best are those who are doing the work every day,” he said.