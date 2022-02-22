Domestic violence survivor leads new Indianapolis program to assist victims

The new program takes a "boots-on-the-ground" approach and partners with area domestic violence agencies.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has a new domestic violence program, designed to help more survivors flee abuse and rebuild their lives.

Danyette Smith said during the last quarter of 2021, Indianapolis Metro Police received 760 domestic violence calls from the east side's 46218 ZIP code. She said the high volume of such calls was the driving force for the city to launch a new domestic violence prevention program through the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

"We are coming with the resources. We want to hear what they have to say in regard to it. As we build this program, we want to make sure it's serving the community as it should," said Smith.

Smith is leading the recently launched program as the director. She's a domestic violence survivor and knows how they can be life or death situations.

"Being a survivor allows me to put my feet back in their shoes. It allows me to meet them where they are. That's what this program is able to do," Smith said

Smith said they are taking a boots-on-the-ground approach and utilizing partnerships with the IMPD and other domestic violence agencies to help survivors get the resources they need around the clock.

The lack of resources is a big factor.

"Poverty areas lack resources, food, jobs, so many things that can contribute to it. What we want to tap into is what those factors are and try to get them services for it and eventually change the community and not have them as number one with domestic violence," said Smith.

Now that the program is up and running, they want people who need their services to know they hear them and they are coming to help.

"We can hear those silent cries and know what's going on behind those doors," said Smith. "For some people, knowing this is enough to give them hope."