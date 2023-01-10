Indianapolis Prize Gala recognizes animal conservationists

Pablo Borboroglu was this year's winner for his work studying penguins across four continents over the past three decades.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Many consider it the "Nobel Prize" of animal conservation.

The Indianapolis Zoo hosted its annual Indianapolis Prize Gala Sunday, recognizing conservationists around the world working to save endangered species.

The celebration downtown announced Pablo Borboroglu as this year's winner for his work studying penguins across four continents over the past three decades. He won $250,000 of unrestricted cash with the award.

Award-winning journalist Anne Thompson and scientist Danni Washington co-hosted the event.

Not only was the gala hosted to celebrate conservation, AES Indiana made sure the celebration had very minimal effect on greenhouse gas emissions.