Indianapolis Prize adds award to recognize impactful conservationists under 40 years old

INDIANAPOLIS — The world's leading award for animal conservation is adding a new award to recognize conservationists early in their careers.

The Emerging Conservationist Award will be given to conservationists under 40 years old with the talent and determination to make a significant impact on saving an animal species or group of species.

The winner of the award will receive $50,000 to invest in their conservation work.

"I’m thrilled this new award will keep promising young conservationists active in the field. This award serves as a catalyst to energize the next generation of animal conservationists," said Dr. Rob Shumaker, president & CEO of the Indianapolis Zoological Society, Inc.

The inaugural Emerging Conservationist Award will be presented at the 2023 Indianapolis Prize on Sept. 30, 2023 at the Prize Gala in Indianapolis.

"Knowing young conservationists will follow in my footsteps, along with other Prize winners and finalists, provides a deep sense of joy," said 2021 Indianapolis Prize winner, Dr. Amanda Vincent. "It’s wonderful to know these young leaders will continue to advance important work to save species while also inspiring a new generation to protect our natural world."

Applications are due by Feb. 25, 2022. To get an application, email nomination@indianapolisprize.org no later than Jan. 4, 2022 or call 317-630-2014.