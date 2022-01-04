Indianapolis Prize to increase monetary award for finalists

The Indianapolis Zoo will now provide $500,000 each prize award cycle toward animal preservation efforts.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from the 2021 Indianapolis Prize Gala and "Saving Species" special.

The world's leading award for animal conservation announced a significant increase in the awards given to finalists thanks to a new grant.

The Indianapolis Prize announced that finalists will now receive $50,000 instead of $10,000 due to a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The increase in the award will help support the work of the finalists to save and protect species on a global scale.

Each prize award cycle, the Indianapolis Zoo will now provide $500,000 to support conservationists. The winner will continue to be awarded a $250,000 grant.

“This grant is influential and meaningful for the Zoo’s efforts to support the heroes who are truly protecting nature and saving species,” Dr. Rob Shumaker, President & CEO of the Indianapolis Zoological Society, Inc., said in a statement. “Lilly Endowment has once again demonstrated its support for our natural world. We are immensely proud to be stewards of such a generous gift and are grateful for their continued support.”

Since 2006, the Indianapolis Prize, an initiative of the Indianapolis Zoological Society, Inc., has administered over $1.5 million in unrestricted cash awards.

Amanda Vincent became the first marine conservationist to win the Indianapolis Prize back in 2020, with her "Project Seahorse" team seeking to end harmful fishing practices.

In September 2021, the reigning Monarch of Monaco, Prince Albert II, received the Indianapolis Prize Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award. He established a foundation to address the planet's environmental situation.

The nomination period for the 2023 Indianapolis Prize is open through Feb. 25, 2022. To get an application, email Nomination@indianapolisprize.org. You can visit IndianapolisPrize.org for additional information.