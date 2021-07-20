Indianapolis private chef brings Hibachi to your party

Chef Kurama doesn't just bring the food, but travels with just about everything you need.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kurama Private Hibachi Chef brings the delicious food and experience of hibachi to your home. Owner and founder, Chef Kurama, says he will travel anywhere in the state of Indiana.

"Just like a restaurant," Kurama said. "You get there and everything's cooked in front of you."

"Decorations, tables, dinnerware, everything," he said. "You're looking at about $45 a person and then there's a $200 charge just to set up everything."