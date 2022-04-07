Indianapolis Police step up safety ahead of holiday fireworks

Lt. Shane Foley said law enforcement have been working on safety plans for the Independence Day fireworks show for months.

INDIANAPOLIS — Normally, downtown Indianapolis on the Fourth of July is a celebration for families ready to watch the fireworks as they end the holiday. But after Monday's tragic shooting during a parade in Illinois, safety is top of mind for everyone coming downtown for the show.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the community of Highland Park, Illinois. The victims involved are friends, family, the first responders, the entire community that's just dealing with a tragedy right now that no one should have to deal with," said Lt. Shane Foley, an IMPD public information officer.

Foley said law enforcement have been working on safety plans for the Fourth of July fireworks show for months. But following the tragedy in Illinois, they're stepping up the evening's safety precautions.

"And all of this is designed to keep the community safe. We certainly understand the concerns the members of our community might have in wondering if this is something they should come out for. I can tell you we're doing everything we can between IMPD and all of our public safety partners to make this event safe," Foley said.

Families came out hours before the fireworks to stake out their spots on the grass for the show. Along with the thousands expected to gather Monday night, it's all-hands on deck, too, for police in order to provide extra support downtown.

Days off have been canceled for officers in order to step up safety measures following the Illinois shooting, Foley said. IMPD will have uniformed and plainclothes officers in the area, surveilling the area.

"For any event that we have in our city, we hope that nothing like what happened in Highland Park is going to happen. But especially today, we ask people to be vigilant. Look around, be aware of their surroundings, if they see anything know there's going to be police officers everywhere, they might not even need to call 911. Just go up to the officer," Foley said.

Families in the area say they've noticed the extra security in place.

“Well, compared from last year, there are a lot more police officers and that’s one thing we did notice coming in. We saw like eight officers and their motorcycles and then, some just passed in front with their bikes. So we do feel safe,” said Anaisa Aviles, Indianapolis.

Aviles came to see the fireworks with her family, including her two young children. She said while the situation in Illinois is heartbreaking, they feel safe coming out to see the show and continue their annual tradition of watching fireworks together.