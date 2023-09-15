Police seek public's help in search for missing Indianapolis woman

Karen Osoy, 69, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 15 in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have asked for help from the public in the search for a missing woman.

Karen Osoy, 69, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 15 in the 700 block of North Routiers Avenue.

Osoy is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a jacket, purple jogging pants and black shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical services.

If you have information, you're asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.