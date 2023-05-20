Indianapolis police seek help from public in search for missing woman

Caroline Logsdon was last seen Saturday around 6800 Fox Lake Court.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have asked for help from the public in the search for a missing woman.

IMPD is looking for 70-year-old Caroline Logsdon. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

She was driving a white Subaru with Indiana license plate BAMAKKG.

Logsdon was last seen Saturday, May 20 around 6800 Fox Lake Court, which is near West 79th Street and I-465.

Investigators believe the car was in Chicago Saturday.

Logston has health concerns and medical personnel should be requested to check on her health when located.

If you have information that could help police, call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.