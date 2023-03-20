IMPD searching for missing 24-year-old woman

Detectives say 24-year-old Rachel Young was last seen in the 8100 block of Clearvista Parkway, which is near Community North Hospital, on Feb. 2, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are searching for a woman who has been missing since February.

Detectives say 24-year-old Rachel Young was last seen in the 8100 block of Clearvista Parkway, which is near Community North Hospital, on Feb. 2, 2023. Police believe she may be in need of medical assistance.

Young is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone who locates Young to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.