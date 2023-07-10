IMPD: Missing 16-year-old girl found safe

Police confirmed 16-year-old Jasmine Reyes-Salguero was located safely and thanked the community for their assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police confirmed a missing 16-year-old girl, who they believed to be in danger, has been found safe. Police thanked the community for their assistance.

Police said Jasmine Reyes-Salguero was last seen Sunday, July 9 in the 8200 block of East 42nd Place, near East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road, on the city's northeast side.

She was believed to be with 34-year-old Christopher Arriaga-Garcia, who is driving a dark gray, 4-door Nissan.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.