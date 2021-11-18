Police: Missing Indianapolis teen found, is safe

IMPD had been searching for a 17-year-old who was last seen in the 700 block of West Hanna Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: Metro Police said Thursday Ivan was found and is safe.

Indianapolis Police are asking for help from the public in the search for a missing teen.

Seventeen-year-old Ivan Rosales was last seen in the 700 block of West Hanna Avenue, which is just west of Bluff Road.

Ivan is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He may be in a gray Patriot or other Jeep model. A license plate number wasn't available.

-IMPD Seeks the Community's Assistance in Locating a Missing Teen INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police... Posted by IMPD News on Thursday, November 18, 2021

If you have information, call 911 or IMPD's Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).