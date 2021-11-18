Police: Missing Indianapolis teen found, is safe

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: Metro Police said Thursday Ivan was found and is safe.
Indianapolis Police are asking for help from the public in the search for a missing teen.
Seventeen-year-old Ivan Rosales was last seen in the 700 block of West Hanna Avenue, which is just west of Bluff Road.
Ivan is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.
He may be in a gray Patriot or other Jeep model. A license plate number wasn't available.
If you have information, call 911 or IMPD's Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).
What other people are reading:
- Purdue professor arrested for domestic violence, placed on leave
- Indiana hunter, songwriter takes down largest buck ever with crossbow
- Pike Township parents focus on superintendent after staff call outs close school
- Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years is this week
- Noblesville mom builds photo backdrops despite recent tragedy
- Victims in FedEx mass shooting seeking millions from city for Red Flag Law failure
- Vandals hit Little Free Library several times on Indy's north side
- White House: 10% of kids aged 5-11 have been vaccinated in 1st 2 weeks