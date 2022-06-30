IMPD: 1 dead in near southeast side shooting, police investigating possible connection to 2nd shooting

Police responded to the 1000 block of Harlan Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Thursday.

IMPD officers responded to the 1000 block of Harlan Street, just south of Prospect Street, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a person shot. They located a man with apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead, police said.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, they received a report of another person shot nearby in the 2400 block of Prospect Street. A man was found there with apparent gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, IMPD said.

An IMPD spokesperson said police are investigating whether the two shootings are connected.

Police had not provided any information on possible suspects or what may have led up to the shootings as of early Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.