1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side left a person injured Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Kessler Boulevard East Drive at Allisonville Road.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire in the area. When police arrived, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said that person was in "stable" condition.

Police haven't said if they have a suspect in the case, nor whether they have determined a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.