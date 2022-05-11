Indianapolis police investigate downtown shooting that left four wounded

An IMPD spokesperson said the victims were "awake and breathing."

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West North Street, which is near the canal in downtown Indianapolis.

An IMPD spokesperson said the four injured people were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Ambulances took the victims to area hospitals. All of the victims were said to be "awake and breathing."