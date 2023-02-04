Indianapolis police investigate crash that killed pedestrian

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Baltimore Avenue at East 34th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on Indianapolis' near northeast side.

A Metro Police spokesperson said officers called to a report of a collision found a person who had been struck and seriously injured. The person was taken to an area hospital. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

A certified crash investigation team is at the scene, police said.