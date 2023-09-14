Indianapolis police budget proposal seeks to increase investments in technology

The police chief touted the department's success in using automated license plate readers and said more were needed.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News is breaking down the budget plans for the Indianapolis Metro Police Department for 2024 after a City-County Council committee heard from police leaders.

The city is budgeting more than $323 million for IMPD next year.

On Wednesday, the police department made the case for funding to the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee. The budget plan includes more money for first-year officers. The starting salary is currently about $72,000.

There's also increased requests for technology. IMPD said it has added 63 automated license plate readers, bringing the total to 321 in the city. IMPD's proposal calls for adding 150 more.

The cameras have helped with leads in crimes, calls for domestic violence to homicides, missing persons and fatal hit-and-runs.

"Hopefully in tonight’s budget, people will realize the importance of investing more money, more funds into these things," Chief Randal Taylor said before the meeting. "Cameras and stuff have been an incredible help to this department."

In 2023, the city added six mobile trailer camera systems for a total of 12. They can be used to stream back video in real-time and are used in high-crime areas or when there are large gatherings for events. The department has also added 32 public safety cameras with five views on each setup. In total, there are about 100 camera systems in use. In its 2024 budget, they hope to add 50 more.

The police department is also investing in responses to mental health and training. Protesters outside Wednesday's meeting told 13News they would like to see more of IMPD's budget put toward mental health resources.

"Considering the presentation Chief Taylor gave saying most of the IMPD calls are mental health care-related, I would like to see more of the IMPD budget reallocated to treat people with with mental health care issues," said Stephen Lane.