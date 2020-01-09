Indianapolis plans to add nonstop flights to Cancun in December

American Airlines will offer Saturday departures from Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis customers will have a new nonstop option for travel to a vacation favorite beginning in December.

On Tuesday, Indianapolis International Airport announced that American Airlines will offer direct flights to Cancun beginning Dec. 19.

The new route will offer departures from Indianapolis on Saturdays.

“Our airline partners watch the trends and know the market demand, so this new American Airline’s route is an encouraging first step in reviving international travel, and it’s the first time American has offered a flight from Indy to Cancun,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.