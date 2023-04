Over the years, the event has raised nearly $3.6 million dollars.

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine pulling a 24 ton plane, doing so as fast as you can. It takes teamwork and some serious strength.

Several teams competed in the annual Plane Pull Saturday, sponsored by Republic Airways.

Their goal: Be the fastest to lug that airplane in the hangar. And to raise money for children's charities.