INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is praying that law enforcement officers will consider wearing masks when interacting with the public.

Pastor Aaron Porter, Sr is an associate minister at Mt Zion Apostolic Church on East 38th Street in Indianapolis.

Porter used his cell phone to record a traffic stop where you can hear him pleading with the officers to wear a mask.

An officer from the Marion Police Department stopped Porter Sunday night on I-69 around 11p.m.

When Porter asked why he was being stopped, the officer said that it was for following too close. But the traffic stop took another turn when Porter confronted the officer for not having on a mask.

"I am very, very big right now on prevention," Pastor Aaron Porter, Sr. said.

Porter told 13News he follows the guidelines according to the CDC for mask safety in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But when he asked the officer from the Marion Police Department to mask up, it didn't go over so well.

You can hear on the audio that Porter shared with 13News that the officer insisted on obtaining Porter's driver license before he returned to his police car where he had his mask. Porter didn't want to interact with the officer without him wearing a mask.

"And you are refusing to put on you mask?" Porter asked.

The officer responded in the audio saying, "I am going to go back to my car and put on my mask."

Porter claims not only was the officer less than six feet from him during the traffic stop, but also started spitting saliva particles while refusing to retrieve his mask.

"He was putting his hand into my car," Pastor Aaron Porter said. "I put on my mask to protect him and to protect me."

Porter eventually requested a supervisor to the traffic stop only to get what he considered being put at even more risk. The following is another audio portion of the interaction between the pastor and police staff supervisor:

Police supervisor: "I am the staff supervisor, I hear you want to talk to a supervisor?"

Porter: "Can you get your mask?"

Police supervisor: "My mask?"

Porter: "Yes sir."

Police supervisor: "Why do I need my mask?"

The audio continues with the staff supervisor explaining that he didn't need to put on a mask because Porter requested his presence to talk about the officers and not his own mask.

Right now, Porter believes masks are helping keep his family safe from COVID-19.

His church family sang hymns outside a members home who lost her son and husband to COVID-19.

He believes everyone should wear a mask to stay safe and that leaders like police supervisors should act as an example.

"I expected him to come to the scene and de-escalate things," Pastor Porter said.

But he went on to share with 13News that during the traffic stop, one of the officers claimed he spotted drugs in Porter's car, which the pastor says was food from potato chips he was eating earlier in the car.

That lead to an around the car search with a Drug Detection K-9.

Porter believes another officer prevented his removal from the car when he explained to his fellow officer that the so called visual of drugs was incorrect.

"I don't smoke. I don't drink. He claimed he saw it and ordered the other guy to take me out and take me down," Porter said. "Now I see how these type of traffic stops escalates."

After not finding drugs, the Marion police officer issued Porter a written warning for following too close.

Porter told 13News if nothing else, he wants to bring awareness to police about the importance of wearing a mask when dealing with the public.

13News reached out via telephone and email to the Marion Police chief and the public information officer at MPD. A dispatcher informed 13News that due to the Columbus Day Holiday that the PIO and much of the administration staff was off work.

Officers at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department strongly support prevention efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, and in accordance with this Public Health Order, officers are instructed to wear masks indoors and in outdoor situations where they are unable to properly social distance.

However, in emergency situations, an officer may have to prioritize the responsibility to address the needs of community members and may be delayed in putting on their mask.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess wants to keep his employees and deputies as safe as possible during the pandemic. Deputies must wear masks when taking a call inside or outside someone's private residence or business, even if it's not a public area. Deputies are also required to wear a mask if they have passengers in their vehicles.