Indianapolis parking meter rates to increase by 25 cents in select areas

More than 50% of the metered parking spaces in Indianapolis will cost $1.25 per hour beginning Feb. 1.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — The price to park in select areas in Indianapolis is going up.

Beginning Feb. 1, parking meter rates outside of the downtown core area will change from $1 to $1.25 per hour.

For more than half of the city's metered parking spaces, the increase will be the first since 2012. Meters in downtown Indy and Broad Ripple increased from $1.50 to $1.75 per hour on April 1, 2022.

According to ParkIndy, rate adjustments are based on the consumer price index and are implemented once the total value meets or exceeds 25 cents.

Parking meters in downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple will remain $1.75 per hour.

Days and hours of operation will stay the same: Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here for more information on the pending rate changes.

