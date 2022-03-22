Parents advocate for new bus stop after 7-year-old killed

The request comes a week after Sevion Sanford, 7, was struck and killed while waiting for a bus outside his apartment complex.

INDIANAPOLIS — When students get off the bus at Warren Harbor Apartments on the far east side, they are reminded of what happened last Friday.

A memorial continues to grow for 7-year-old Sevion Sanford, who was hit and killed while waiting for his bus outside the complex near 21st Street and Post Road. The family of the second grader from Lakeside Elementary School said he usually doesn’t ride the bus, but that day his mom was still in the hospital after giving birth.

“I mean, I can’t imagine that again with another child,” said Twylia Scanlon, who lives at the apartment complex.

Scanlon has two children who use the bus stop daily. She said her daughter witnessed what happened.

“It was really traumatic for her and for both of them,” she said. “I cry every day coming up here, so it’s not just emotional for the students but for the parents, too.”

It’s why she is asking the MSD of Warren Township to move the bus stop to the other side of the apartment complex, where it’s less busy and there’s more space for students to gather.

“There needs to be a change. At least move it down there where there are places where they can play,” Scanlon said.

That entrance is currently gated off, but Scanlon is hoping that can change if the school district decides to make the switch.

“There is a lot more space and they are not in the street. They are blocked off,” she said. “It’s not just our children we are thinking about, it’s everybody. It’s all the children."

She said the district responded to her request and said they would discuss the idea, possibly making changes after spring break.