INDIANAPOLIS — Help could be on the way to your local polling place for Election Day 2020.

Members of a local professional organization hope to recruit hundreds of volunteers to help make Election Day run smoothly.

A campaign to increase the number of poll workers is underway by The Indianapolis Chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants. The organization is well known across the country for its civic duties in the communities where they have established local chapters.

One of their goals is to make sure there are replacements for poll workers who decide to stay home because they're at high risk for COVID-19.

The group is looking for volunteers hoping to recruit from all across central Indiana. They are also seeking to remind people about the importance of being a registered voter.

The group's national leaders support local efforts to start with recruiting young people to be poll workers.

"A lot of our poll workers are older people," Adrianne Slash said. "So it's important for us to do what we can to help remove a barrier."

ZeNai Brooks also shared with 13News that it's important that people don't be afraid at the polls.

They hope that by increasing local volunteers in every community that voters will feel safe and confident about their vote being counted in the 2020 Election.

NABA's volunteer campaign includes reaching out to all races, age groups and political party affiliation. They are also hoping to prevent what many polling places experienced during the primary where some locations lacked volunteers and suffered extended hours.

"By getting young people and getting more professional and business people out and just really engaging the Indianapolis community to be empowered in this process," Brooks said.

People who want to volunteer to work the polls or count ballots can sign up at www.pollworker.indy.gov.