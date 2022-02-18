Indianapolis nonprofit to hand out hundreds of food to families in need

More than 600 boxes of free meals will be handed out Saturday at Northwest Middle School and St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Families who may be looking for their next meal have a place to go on Saturday.

More than 600 boxes of free meals will be handed out Saturday at Northwest Middle School at 5525 W. 34th St. and St. Alban's Episcopal Church at 4601 Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis.

The kind gesture is being put on by the faith-based nonprofit Cru Greater Indianapolis Middle and High School Ministries.

The organization has put on the free event for many years and said the meal boxes will contain the basic food essentials for families.

"In recent months, we've found that there are just so many people that are actually in need right now and food just helps," Cru team leader CJ Neal said. "So if we get our basic needs met, then people can focus on doing some of the other things."

The meal giveaway starts at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, on a first-come, first-serve basis.