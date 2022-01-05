Indy native takes new approach to helping kids stay on right path

Charron Jones reconnects foster kids with their parents and mentors kids in mastering new skills. He hopes these efforts will help keep them on the right path.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're only four days into the new year and IMPD has already responded to several murders across the city.

Coming off last year's record-breaking numbers, Hoosiers like Charron Jones are stepping up to make a difference and help avoid another deadly year.

"These young kids are our kids. We got to help them," Jones said.

Jones has been reconnecting local foster kids with their parents for a decade through his organization, Fresh Look Counseling. He partners with the Department of Child Services and Haven Focused, who send him referrals.

"When the father goes to jail...I come in to help them out where they can see their kids and put them back in touch with their kids, so we can curb the violence. Put them back in their lives," said Jones.

He said the moment is priceless.

"That's what it's about, when you see the kids be with their parents and enjoy the moment and smile and listen," said Jones.

Jones is an Indianapolis native with a heart for his community. He said the record-breaking violence we experienced last year is heartbreaking.

"Those are our kids that are out there. It makes me sad when we aren't applying the proper pressure to give these kids hands-on training," said Jones.

He owns several businesses including a dry cleaning business. To show young people a different way of life, he bridges a parental gap by stepping into a mentorship role and allowing them to come to his businesses and learn different skills he hopes might spark their interest.

"We got to help them," Jones said. "We got to be able to give them a trade where they can do something instead of going out here and picking up guns and being violent."

Jones comes into their lives and teaches them things they haven't learned from other adults like ironing, washing, and even folding.

"A trade and training is what I think will help curb the violence in Indianapolis," said Jones.

But most of all he hopes to show them that someone in the community cares.