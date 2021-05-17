Indianapolis native Lauren Cheney Holiday and husband announce second round of social impact fund

The grants will go to support black and brown owned businesses in cities around the nation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Retired Olympic soccer star Lauren Cheney Holiday and her husband, NBA player Jrue Holiday announced a second round of their social impact fund.

Lauren, who is a graduate of Ben Davis High School, was on the TODAY Show Monday morning to make the announcement.

"We're ready for applications to come in. We choose them ourselves and just support more black and brown owned businesses. We want to be able to provide for those needs," Lauren said.

She and her husband made national headlines last summer when her husband donated his salary while playing in the NBA bubble, which was about $5.3 million, to their fund.

A million dollars went to businesses and organizations in nearly a dozen cities including Indianapolis.

The second round of funding will also provide grants up to $1 million. Recipients will receive coaching and training to expand funding opportunities and community engagement. They'll also get assistance with technology and support services from Microsoft.