Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosting equity and inclusion panel Thursday

Panelists at "Full Speed Ahead" will discuss the efforts to make IMS more diverse and inclusive from its leadership to the fans in the stands.

INDIANAPOLIS — The month of May in Indy is full of so many traditions centered around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but there are plenty of Indy natives that have never experienced race day at the track.

This is especially true for minority and other communities that aren't typically represented in motorsports. But there's an upcoming panel at IMS highlighting the strides to change that.

“Full Speed Ahead” is a partnership with the nonprofit Leadership Indianapolis. The panel is open to the public. Panelists will discuss the efforts to make IMS more diverse and inclusive from its leadership to the fans in the stands.

"Full Speed Ahead" is happening Thursday, May 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. inside Pavilion 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.